Medicure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Thursday reported a loss of $296,000 in its…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Thursday reported a loss of $296,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

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