MediciNova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

The La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $187,000 in the period.

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