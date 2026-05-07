MDU Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $80.8…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $80.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bismarck, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of 39 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The energy, mining, construction and utilities company posted revenue of $606 million in the period.

MDU Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to $1 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDU

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