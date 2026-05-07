McDonald’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.98 billion. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.98 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.78. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.83 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The world’s biggest hamburger chain posted revenue of $6.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.49 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCD

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