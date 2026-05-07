Maximus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $98.1…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $98.1 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.07 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.25 to $8.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

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