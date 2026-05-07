Materialise: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $2.1 million in its…

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $2.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $76.2 million in the period.

Materialise expects full-year revenue in the range of $319.5 million to $331.2 million.

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