Marzetti: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Monday reported earnings of $37.1 million in…

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — The Marzetti Company (MZTI) on Monday reported earnings of $37.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Westerville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $1.47 per share.

The specialty food maker posted revenue of $453.4 million in the period.

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