Magna: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported a loss of $12 million…

AURORA, Ontario (AP) — AURORA, Ontario (AP) — Magna International Inc. (MGA) on Friday reported a loss of $12 million in its first quarter.

The Aurora, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The automotive supply company posted revenue of $10.38 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.08 billion.

Magna expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.25 to $7.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.5 billion to $43.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.