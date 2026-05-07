Lyft: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.2 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

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