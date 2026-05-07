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Lyft: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 7, 2026, 5:25 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lyft Inc. (LYFT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $14.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 21 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The ride-hailing company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LYFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LYFT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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