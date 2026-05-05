Lumentum: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $142.5 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $808.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $805.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.85 to $3.05.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $1.01 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LITE

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