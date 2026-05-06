Louisiana-Pacific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27 million. The…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 38 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $574 million in the period.

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