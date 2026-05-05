Logitech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $143.5…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $143.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 98 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $711.2 million, or $4.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Logitech said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGI

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