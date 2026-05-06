LivaNova: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22.3 million in its first quarter.…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported earnings of $22.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $362.3 million in the period.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share.

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