Littelfuse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $75.1 million in its…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $75.1 million in its first quarter.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.31 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $657 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Littelfuse expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.65 to $3.85.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $690 million to $710 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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