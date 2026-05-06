Lifecore Biomedical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million…

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15 million in its first quarter.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

Lifecore Biomedical expects full-year revenue in the range of $120 million to $125 million.

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