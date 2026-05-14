Legence: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Legence Corp. (LGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $16.1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Legence Corp. (LGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $16.1 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The engineering and maintenance company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGN

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