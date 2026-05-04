L.B. Foster: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its first…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Monday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 14 cents.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $121.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.7 million.

L.B. Foster expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million.

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