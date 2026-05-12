Kura Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.1 million.
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