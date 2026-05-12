Kura Oncology: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73.3 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $73.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 88 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $18.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KURA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KURA

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