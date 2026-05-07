Kelly Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

The Troy, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KELYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KELYA

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