KBR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $102 million. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $102 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.87 to $4.22 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.36 billion.

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