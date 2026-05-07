Karat Packing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million…

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported net income of $6.7 million in its first quarter.

The Chino, California-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $116.9 million in the period.

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