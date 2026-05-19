James Hardie: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.5 million.…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $28.5 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, James Hardie said it expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JHX

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