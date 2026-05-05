Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on J at https://www.zacks.com/ap/J

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