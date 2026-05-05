Jack Henry: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $122.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monett, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.71.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $636.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $615.3 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $6.78 to $6.87 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.52 billion to $2.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JKHY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JKHY

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