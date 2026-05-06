ITT: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $78 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — ITT Corp. (ITT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $78 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 89 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The supplier of parts and services to a wide variety of industries posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

ITT expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.70 to $8 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITT

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