Intuit: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Intuit Inc. (INTU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $3.06 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $11.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $12.80 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $12.48 per share.

The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software posted revenue of $8.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Intuit expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.56 to $3.62.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.80 to $23.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $21.34 billion to $21.37 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INTU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INTU

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