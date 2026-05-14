Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Thursday reported profit of $50.4 million in its…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Thursday reported profit of $50.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 57 cents.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $612.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $160.7 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.

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