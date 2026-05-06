Insulet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $91.1 million. The…

ACTON, Mass. (AP) — ACTON, Mass. (AP) — Insulet Corp. (PODD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $91.1 million.

The Acton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of insulin infusion systems posted revenue of $761.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $728.2 million.

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