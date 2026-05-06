InMode: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in its…

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.6 million in its first quarter.

The Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $82 million in the period.

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