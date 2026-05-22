I Write About Credit Cards Every Day. Here’s Why I Love My Capital One Venture X

Whether you have just a couple of credit cards or an overflowing wallet, most of us have one that we…

Whether you have just a couple of credit cards or an overflowing wallet, most of us have one that we choose over the rest. For me, that’s the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. In the land of premium travel cards, this one sticks out for its high earning power on everyday purchases, luxury benefits and (comparatively) low annual fee.

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Why I Love My Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

As someone who loves value, I want the biggest bang for my buck. While I have other premium travel credit cards, I work harder to justify their annual fee. The Capital One Venture X card makes the math simple. As long as you use the $300 annual travel credit and the 10,000 bonus miles for renewing the card, these two benefits easily cover the $395 annual fee.

Beyond that, I love the Venture X for unlimited access to Priority Pass lounges and its growing roster of Capital One lounges. Visiting an airport lounge before flights or during layovers helps me stay relaxed while traveling and saves money on food and drinks.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

More Reasons to Love the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

The Venture X card includes a long list of benefits that make it a wise choice for frequent travelers. Here are some of the most valuable perks to know about:

— Earn up to 10 miles per dollar when booking eligible travel through Capital One

— Elite-status level benefits at Premier and Lifestyle Collection properties

— Complimentary Hertz President’s Circle status

— Travel and purchase protections, including primary rental car protection, trip cancellation and extended warranty coverage

— Free price drop protection on flights within 10 days of booking

— Cellphone protection on up to $800

— Transfer to 15+ airline and hotel loyalty programs

[Read: Rewards Credit Cards]

Why You Might Want to Pass

While the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is loaded with premium benefits, it isn’t the best rewards credit card for everyone. It offers unlimited 2 miles per dollar on every purchase, but it doesn’t have other bonus categories unless you’re booking eligible travel through its portal. This means you won’t earn bonus rewards when booking travel directly or while dining out. When redeeming rewards, Capital One has many partners, but you can’t transfer to some of the biggest U.S. airline and hotel brands.

If you’re looking for a premium travel credit card, a good alternative is the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. It earns four points per dollar on flights and hotels booked directly and three on dining worldwide. Plus, its transfer partners include United, Southwest, Marriott and Hyatt, among others.

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I Write About Credit Cards Every Day. Here’s Why I Love My Capital One Venture X originally appeared on usnews.com