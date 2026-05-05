Hyster-Yale: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its first…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $30.5 million in its first quarter.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of $1.71 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.64 per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $795.2 million in the period.

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