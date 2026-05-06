Hut 8: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $219.8 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $219.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of $1.98 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The crypto currency mining company posted revenue of $71 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HUT

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