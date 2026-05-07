Howmet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $580 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $580 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 86 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.22 to $1.24.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.88 to $5 per share, with revenue ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.73 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWM

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