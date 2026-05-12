How Much Should You Save In an Emergency Fund? Here’s What Financial Experts Say

With pessimism about the national economy intensifying, taking control over personal finances takes on greater importance. Gallup’s annual Economy and…

With pessimism about the national economy intensifying, taking control over personal finances takes on greater importance. Gallup’s annual Economy and Personal Finance survey, conducted in April 2026, found that 47% of American adults believe economic conditions are poor, and 73% say they are getting worse. At this stage, everything can feel insecure.

So what can you, as an individual, do? Save for the future.

An emergency account you can tap when necessary is a powerful protective measure. If you lose your job, have an uncovered medical emergency, need to make home repairs or experience any other kind of last-minute crisis, easily accessible cash can help you maintain financial security.

Here’s how you can — and should — fund up.

[What Is the Average American Net Worth by Age?]

Why Build Your Emergency Fund Now?

If you’re concerned about the state of the economy and how you can manage higher costs, key indicators support some of your worries.

The April 2026 US Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index reported that all items rose 3.8% over the last 12 months. Gas prices, especially, have spiked, rising 21.2% from February to March, followed by a 5.4% increase from March to April. And though grocery prices have fallen from their height in 2022, food away from home rose by 3.6%, from March 2025 to March 2026.

So yes, life is more expensive.

Unease about artificial intelligence is adding to jitters. Despite steady unemployment rates (and even an unexpected job surge in April), a recent Gallup poll found that, at companies adopting AI, nearly a quarter of employees anticipate job elimination within five years.

[Read: How to Prepare Your Finances for a Layoff]

Meanwhile, government safety nets are growing holes. If you do lose your job, unemployment benefits may not be enough to cover your expenses. And if times get so hard that you need food assistance, SNAP benefits have been overhauled, making qualification more difficult.

“Building an emergency fund is more important than ever, especially as many Americans remain financially vulnerable,” says Kevin Miller, president and CEO of Travis Credit Union, headquartered in Vacaville, California.

Many Americans Aren’t Prepared for an Emergency

“The reality is, life is unpredictable,” wrote Geri Hopkins, CEO at Skyla Federal Credit Union in Charlotte, North Carolina, in an email. “Medical bills, layoffs, car repairs, a fridge dying, these things happen, and by having an emergency cushion, you’re able to more comfortably navigate these hurdles without going into a full financial panic.”

On the bright side, an April 2026 survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American Institute of CPAs found that 78% of Americans report having some cash aside in a savings or emergency fund.

But is it enough? In many cases, no. Only 24% of those polled have saved three to six months’ worth of essential living expenses, which most financial advisors recommend as a goal, while 20% have less than three months’ worth set aside and 22% have none.

Therefore, an alarming number of people will come up short if they quickly need cash.

A 2026 U.S. News survey found that 43% of Americans don’t have $1,000 at their disposal. One-third say they wouldn’t be able to cover a single month’s worth of living expenses with their savings and most can’t cover more than three months of those costs.

Save in Easy and Hard Times

Many people are surprised that they can save not only in flush times, but also in lean times, says Eszylfie Taylor, a financial advisor and president of Taylor Insurance and Financial Services, located in Pasadena, California.

“When things are going well, it’s human nature to spend up to your income, so you may have to force yourself to set cash aside,” he says.

When money is less available, instead of suspending those deposits, create a budget. Review your net income, subtract core expenses, such as housing, transportation and utilities, then focus on discretionary spending. Taylor insists that there is almost always “fluff” to eliminate, at least temporarily.

“You have to examine how you spend,” says Taylor. “The lower your income is, the more disciplined you have to be.”

Living from one paycheck to the next is an unfortunate reality for a lot of people, said Hopkins, but minor lifestyle changes can make saving possible: “Even socking away $25 a week when money is tight is good practice and contributes to that emergency cushion when done long term.”

How Much Should You Save in an Emergency Fund?

To create your own emergency fund goal, start by totaling your essential monthly expenses. These usually include housing, utilities, food, transportation, healthcare and insurance premiums. Multiply that figure by the number of months you want covered if you lose your income source.

Although having three to six months is a standard target, it’s not a universal standard, says Cynthia Chen, CEO and founder of Kikoff, a San Francisco-based fintech firm.

“Go higher if your income is unpredictable,” says Chen. “Freelancers and single-income households can aim for six to 12 months. Less is okay if you have strong job security or low cost of living. A one-to-three month target is a reasonable starting point.”

If you can’t hit your target, don’t give up. “Something always beats nothing,” says Chen.

Here are some examples of what an emergency savings account might look like for different household types to cover necessary costs for three months and for six months:

Household type Essential monthly expenses Three-month target Six-month target Single, employed, no dependents $1,600 $4,800 $9,600 Partnered, both employed, no dependents $2,000 $6,000 $12,000 Single, employed, one dependent $1,800 $5,400 $10,800 Partnered, both employed, one dependent $2,200 $6,600 $1,200 Self-employed, no dependents $3,000 $9,000 $18,000 Self-employed, one dependent $3,500 $10,500 $21,000

Best Places to Keep Emergency Savings

In the beginning, a regular savings account usually suffices. But you may also use a high-yield savings account because you’ll earn much more in interest than in a traditional account.

“It just needs to be a second bucket instead of being mixed up in a checking account you use for expenses,” says Miller.

After that, you have options. But because the money is intended for sudden emergencies, access to the funds should not take more than a few days and there should be as few fees as possible. And you definitely don’t want to subject your savings to excess volatility. A cryptocurrency account can lead to impressive returns, but the potential for rapid loss looms.

Option Pros Cons Regular savings account Simple to set up, immediate access, FDIC insured, penalty-free withdrawals Very low interest rates, may not keep up with inflation/may have monthly maintenance fees High-yield savings account Higher interest rate than regular savings, FDIC insured, penalty-free withdrawals Transfers can take one to three business days, may need a high balance to get the higher interest rate Money market account Better interest rates than regular savings, FDIC insured, penalty-free withdrawals. May require a minimum balance to avoid fees, number of transactions may be limited Money market mutual fund Safe investment fund with competitive interest rates, penalty-free withdrawals Not FDIC insured, access to funds can take one to three business days, interest rates can drop if the Fed cuts rates Short-term (3 and 6 month) certificate of deposit Higher interest rates, FDIC insured, fixed return Penalties for breaking the term early, can lose interest or part of the principal U.S. T-Bills or Notes Extremely low risk, higher interest than traditional savings accounts, fixed returns Can take one to three business days to sell, can lose money if sold before they mature

Tips for Building Your Emergency Fund

Ready to get started on your emergency fund? Follow these tips from the pros:

— Pay yourself first. Decide the amount you can reasonably save by reviewing your budget. Have that sum automatically deducted from your checking account soon after you’re paid and sent to a designated savings account.

— Do what you can, however small. If all you can manage is $15 a month, wonderful. “That’s $15 you weren’t saving before, and that’s an achievement worth celebrating,” says Miller.

— Don’t use your fund for fun. It can be tempting to draw from your emergency fund for vacations, clothes or other discretionary things. Stop. Pretend that money doesn’t exist.

— Save with a friend. Miller suggests joining forces with a “saving buddy” who is also aiming for financial security. Discuss strategies, talk about obstacles and give each other support.

— Wait and watch. Your fund will increase with each deposit, but try waiting once a quarter so you can see substantial growth. It can be more motivating than watching it go up in smaller increments.

— Jump start savings with a temporary income. Consider a short-term job, from delivery driving to dog walking, and deposit all of those earnings into the account. When you have enough, feel free to quit.

— Boost your fund. Fixed payments are great, but Hopkins says it’s OK to add money whenever you’re able. For example, if you get a work bonus, have fun with half and send the other portion to the emergency fund. Or sell items you own but don’t need, and deposit the proceeds.

Developing your own financial safety net is always worth the effort, but it takes on greater importance when there is less confidence in the economy.

“Just knowing the money is there if the unexpected happens will give you a great deal of peace of mind,” says Taylor. “There’s a lot of negative news right now, and many reasons to fret, but this is something you can do. If you believe you can save and work toward that end, you will.”

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How Much Should You Save In an Emergency Fund? Here’s What Financial Experts Say originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/13/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.