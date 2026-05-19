How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 5/19/2026

The U.S. stock market gave back more of its record-setting rally. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Tuesday for its third…

The U.S. stock market gave back more of its record-setting rally.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Tuesday for its third straight loss since setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

The declines followed mixed moves for stock markets abroad, while oil prices eased in their latest yo-yo move. Tech stocks are faltering following huge runs as higher yields in bond markets crank up the pressure on all kinds of other investments. Yields are climbing on worries about inflation staying high due to the war with Iran.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 49.44 points, or 0.7%, to 7,353.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 322.24 points, or 0.6%, to 49,363.88.

The Nasdaq composite fell 220.02 points, or 0.8%, to 25,870.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 28.03 points, or 1% to 2,747.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 54.89 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 162.29 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 354.43 points, or 1.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.23 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 508.11 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is up 1,300.59 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,628.72 points, or 11.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.17 points, or 10.7%.

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