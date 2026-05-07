How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 5/7/2026

The U.S. stock market fell from its records after oil prices yo-yoed. The price for a barrel of Brent crude…

The U.S. stock market fell from its records after oil prices yo-yoed.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil settled at roughly $100 Thursday and continued its decline from more than $115 early this week. But it swung sharply before getting there, as investors wait to see whether their hopes for a deal to end the Iran war are warranted or just wishful.

As oil prices pared their drops in the afternoon, stocks fell on Wall Street. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% from its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 28.01 points, or 0.4%, to 7,337.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.62 points, or 0.6%, to 49,596.97

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.75 points, or 0.1%, to 25,806.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 47.15 points, or 1.6% to 2,839.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 106.99 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 97.70 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 691.75 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 26.80 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 491.61 points, or 7.2%.

The Dow is up 1,533.68 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,564.21 points, or 11%.

The Russell 2000 is up 357.72 points, or 14.4%.

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