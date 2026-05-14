Honda: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. (HMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.67 billion in its…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Honda Motor Co. (HMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.67 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had a loss of $4.24.

The automaker posted revenue of $37.1 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.82 billion, or $2.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $144.79 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.