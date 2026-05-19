Home Depot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.29 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3.29 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $3.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $41.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.49 billion.

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