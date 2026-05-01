HF Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $648 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $648 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $7.12 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.61 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DINO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DINO

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