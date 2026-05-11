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Harrow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2026, 4:39 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Harrow, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported a loss of $27.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HROW

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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