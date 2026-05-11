Halozyme Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $150 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $150 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $376.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $357.7 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HALO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HALO

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