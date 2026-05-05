Gulfport: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $165.8 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gulfport Energy Corp. (GPOR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $165.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $8.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $7.28 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.72 per share.

The natural gas producer posted revenue of $437.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GPOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GPOR

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