Grupo Supervielle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Supervielle SA (SUPV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $363.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $192.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPV

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