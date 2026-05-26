Grupo Financiero Galicia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $46.9 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.55 billion, which also missed Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GGAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GGAL

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