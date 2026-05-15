Greenlane: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Friday reported a loss of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) on Friday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $4.49. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories posted revenue of $448,000 in the period.

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