Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.75 cent at $4.65 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $6.61 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 1 cent at $3.62 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $11.99 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.1 cent at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 0.25 cent at $3.70 a pound. Jun. hogs was off 0.18 cent at $.97 a pound.

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