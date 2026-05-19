Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.25 cent at $4.77 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 1.5 cents at $6.66 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 0.5 cent at $3.73 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $12.13 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 0.1 cent at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle lost 0.43 cent at $3.68 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.17 cent at $.99 a pound.

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