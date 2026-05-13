Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat was up 1.25 cents at $6.66 a bushel. May. oats fell by 10 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $12.14 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 1.1 cents at $2.49 a pound. May. feeder cattle was up 1.3 cents at $3.67 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.18 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.