Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn gained 3.75 cents at $4.67 a bushel. May. wheat was off 3 cents at $6.30 a bushel. May. oats rose by 2.25 cents at $3.38 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 8.75 cents at $12.13 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off 4.08 cents at $2.48 a pound. May. feeder cattle fell by 4.25 cents at $3.66 a pound. May. hogs rose by 0.07 cent at $.91 a pound.

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