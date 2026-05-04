Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. May. corn was unchanged at $4.68 a bushel. May. wheat gained 7.5 cents at $6.32 a bushel. May. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.35 a bushel. May. soybeans gained 5 cents at $11.93 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.02 cent at $2.53 a pound. May. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.71 a pound. May. hogs was off 0.23 cent at $.93 a pound.

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